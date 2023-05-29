WCIA — Illinois men’s golf is moving on. After starting the day with the 54-hole lead at the NCAA Championships, the Illini carded a four-over total in the final round of stroke play Monday, finishing the four-day event tied for second with Florida. It’s more than good enough to qualify the Illini for match play, where they will be the third seed, after losing the tiebreaker to the Gators.

Illinois sophomore Jackson Buchanan shot a three-under 67 to lead the team, finishing tied for second individually at -6. It’s the third best finish in program history for an Illini golfer.

Super seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kuhl finished tied for seventh at -1, with Matthis Besard (T68) and Piercen Hunt (T74) both finishing within the Top 75.

Illinois advances to the match play portion of the NCAA Championships as the No. 3 seed, taking on No. 6 Florida State Tuesday morning. The winner will face either No. 2 Florida or No. 7 Virginia in the afternoon.