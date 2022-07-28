CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois just released their non-conference schedule. The first three games will be at home, starting with a November 7th home opener vs Eastern Illinois, with games against Syracuse, UCLA, Texas and more. Head coach Brad Underwood wants to challenge his team before conference play.

“We’ve got really talented guys and to get where we want to go in February and March and down the road and be prepared for Big Ten play,” Brad Underwood said. “We’re here to win Big Ten championships, let’s go play people.”

The schedule can be found on Illinois’ website.