CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball non-conference schedule is out and the Illini are playing the entire first month of their season at home. Illinois doesn’t leave Champaign until December, with eight straight home games, including a lone exhibition game on Oct. 20 against Ottawa. The season opener is scheduled for Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois.

The first time Illinois will leave the state is Dec. 5 against Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City, followed by a trip to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the Vols four days later. The Illini will wrap up its three game road trip against Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights game on a Friday night in St. Louis, Dec. 22.

The Big Ten opponents are out but dates and times will be released at a later date, along with game times for non-conference games.