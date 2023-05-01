URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s and women’s tennis programs are both back in the NCAA tournament. After not qualifying for the tournament last year for the first time since 1995, the men are in once again and heading to Boston. The women heard their name called on the selection show for the first time since 2019 and will head to Georgia, with both teams watching their respective selection shows at Atkins Indoor Monday afternoon.

The Illini women will face Florida State on Friday in the opening round, with No. 4 overall seed Georgia playing host. The Bulldogs will face Florida A&M, with the two winners meeting on Saturday.

The Illini men will square off against Arizona State on Saturday, with the winner to either face No. 11 Harvard, the host school, or Siena in the second round on Sunday.