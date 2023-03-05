WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Down as many as 24 points in the second half, Illinois made it interesting late at No. 5 Purdue Sunday afternoon, but the Boilermakers capped off their outright Big Ten Championship season with a 76-71 win.

The Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5 B1G) got going early on Senior Day starting the game scoring the first 11 points, they held a 47-26 lead at halftime in what looked to be a rout. But the Illini (20-11, 11-9) started chipping away cutting the lead to single digits, tying it up at 67 with 1:17 to play. They only made one more field goal the rest of the way though, missing three of four free throws in the final 30 seconds to drop the regular season finale.

Matthew Mayer led Illinois with 16 points, as four players scored in double-figures. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13, with Sencire Harris adding 11 and Luke Goode’s first double-digit total of the season at 10.

Brandon Newman put up a game high 19, with Zach Edey scoring 17 to lead Purdue. Braden Smith’s 15 helped Purdue win its first championship since 2019.

Illinois now heads to the Big Ten tournament where they will play Thursday in Chicago.