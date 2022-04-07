CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball finished their season earlier than they wanted, but players like freshman Luke Goode are taking advantage of the off season.

Goode had a standout game against Houston in the NCAA tournament with six points on a pair of three pointers and five rebounds. He says now, he’s using this time to work to secure a starting spot next season.

“Really working on my leadership,” Goode said. “I think that’s something I really want to do in the offseason, is just kind of bring everybody together and kind of make our team closer and then also skill wise just continue to get faster, stronger. I’m in the weight room with Fletch doing a lot of work and then the coaching staff has been doing a great job with the player development.”

Brad Underwood says he sees a lot of potential in Goode to continue to grow as a player.