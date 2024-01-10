CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 10 Illinois (11-3, 2-1) is one of seven Big Ten basketball programs with an undefeated record at home. Coming off a loss at No. 1 Purdue, the team is looking to preserve that record at State Farm Center against Michigan State (9-6, 1-3).

Both Illinois and Michigan State enter this game coming off of road losses. This season Big Ten teams are 21-6 at home against conference opponents, raising the stakes for the Illini to advance to 3-0 when playing in Champaign.

“The greatness of this league is finding a gold bar, as I call it,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “A gold bar is one that you can go steal from an opponent’s place with a victory and you just put that in the bank. Those things are really hard to get. We have one at Rutgers and you’ve gotta protect your home and you’ve gotta fight because everyone is trying to get one.”

Coach Underwood provided updates on Quincy Guerrier (wrist) and Ty Rogers (illness) and said both have been active in practice as well as Nico Moretti, who went down with a foot injury against Southern.

“I think he is meeting with the doctor tonight or tomorrow, but he has looked really good and has been really solid in practice,” said Coach Underwood.

Michigan State will try to earn a ‘gold bar’ on Thursday against Illinois, with tipoff set at 8 p.m. on FS1.