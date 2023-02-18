BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Illinois paced Indiana (19-8, 10-6) from the halfway point in the first half at Assembly Hall before a late charge at the end by the Hoosiers gave Mike Woodson’s squad a 71-68 win.

It came down to the final shot, as R.J. Melendez could not sink a three-pointer as time expired to send the game to overtime. The sophomore guard ended 0-for-6 from the field to end the game.

The Illini (17-9, 8-7) were without Terrence Shannon Jr., who did not make the trip after suffering a concussion against Penn State. Without their leading scorer Illinois was led by Matthew Mayer with 24 points, hitting four three-pointers.

Illinois led for a total of 26 minutes before Indiana took the lead back for the first time since the first half with 30 seconds left. Jayden Epps had the chance to tie the game at the free throw line late, but left one shot short. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis had a wide open dunk in the ensuing sequence to make it a three point game before Melendez’s final shot.

Next up, the Illini have a quick turnaround before hosting Minnesota on Monday. The rematch with the Golden Gophers is a rescheduling of the game meant for Feb. 7. Tipoff at the State Farm Center is set for 8 p.m.