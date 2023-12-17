CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — No. 16 Illinois never trailed after jumping out to a 14-0 lead at the beginning of the game, finishing the wire-to-wire win over Colgate 74-57.

Coleman Hawkins scored a season-high and team-high 16 points. After scoring 12 against Tennessee, Hawkins has now put together back-to-back double digit games for the first time this season.

“We knew they were going to be good,” Hawkins said. “I think we’re projected to be a No. 3 seed, and they’re like No. 13, No. 14, somewhere around there. These are the types of games you get in the tournament. Preparing for that, it’s a noon tip, you might get one of those in the tournament. Just preparing for the future in March. Not looking ahead, just having a good feel for what these games are going to be like.”

The Raiders closed the gap to within ten points late in the second half, the closest they had been since the beginning of the game. Any doubt was put to rest when Marcus Domask hit a timely three pointer to give the Illini another double digit point lead. Domask finished with 15 points.

“That’s a team that’s going to win a lot of games. I put that game in here for a reason,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “We can really start to grow as we’re all basketball now, we can put the academics to bed for the semester. Good win.”

Next up, Illinois heads to St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri as they try to bring the trophy back to Champaign. Tip-off is 8 p.m. on Friday.