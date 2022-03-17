PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCIA) — In the lead up to the Illini getting to Pittsburgh, Illinois basketball talked about having fun, enjoying the moment, and staying present to what is in front of them.

That was on full display during its first and only time on the PPG Paints Arena court before playing Chattanooga on Friday. The Illini were on the court for 40 minutes Thursday afternoon. There were a lot of smiles and laughs from players as they worked out for the second time on the day. It is a different approach from last year when the then top-seeded Illini were bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The #Illini break it out one last time at center court to end the practice pic.twitter.com/Vya2sxZ812 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 17, 2022

“It’s March, if you’re not having fun, you shouldn’t be here,” says senior Trent Frazier. “We’re playing free, we’re having fun and we’re ready to go on a run.”

“When we have fun that’s when we’re at our best, when we’re smiling, jumping, bouncing off the walls, that’s what we’ve got to do,” says sophomore Andre Curbelo.

“Keep remembering the reason why you play basketball and just remember all that fun when you had younger and had nothing to worry about basically,” says junior Kofi Cockburn.

The view from up high for #Illini practice at PPG Paints Arena pic.twitter.com/zPOK4SmtXF — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 17, 2022

There is good news on the injury front for the Illini, with head coach Brad Underwood saying he is expecting every one to be available for the opener against the Mocs. That means Jacob Grandison should play, he has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has not played in a month with a concussion, he should provide needed depth at center.

Illinois tips off Friday at 5:50 p.m. against Chattanooga for a spot in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.