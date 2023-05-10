URBANA (WCIA) — Three years later, Illinois is finally getting its chance to host the Big Ten softball tournament. The program was scheduled to roll out the red carpet in 2020 but COVID-19 ruined that opportunity, now the Illini are welcoming the top 12 teams from the league to Urbana for the four-day, single elimination event.

“The good news is, we had a foundation laid in 2020 that we kind of just touched on and kept rolling with,” Illinois Associate Director of Event Management Katie Taylor said. “Great events going on, we brought good weather so it’s been good and it’s coming to fruition so that’s all we can ask for.”

Illinois has spruced up Eichelberger Field in preparation for the tourney, with new Big Ten flags, signage and other decor around the stadium, including an oversized bracket. The last team left standing on Saturday will earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

“It’s great,” said Taylor about everything coming together. “Sun is shining, field looks beautiful, looks like the weather is going to cooperate for at least now, so we’re here, we’re in it, we love it.”

Illinois is playing as the 12th and final seed in the tournament, following a disappointing 6-16 conference record this season. After qualifying for the NCAA tournament last spring, the Illini will need to win four games in four days and the tournament title to have any shot of getting into the field this season.

“We’re 0-0, anything is possible,” Illinois head coach Tyra Perry said. “I mean, it’s four games. You can go out, do your best, leave it all on the line and good things can happen.”



“Pitch by pitch,” Illinois senior infielder Avrey Steiner said. “If you look at it as this huge picture, it’s going to be really daunting, so we’re just talking about how we can win the inning, celebrate the little things is our goal right now.”



“It’s been my dream since freshman year,” Illinois senior infielder Kailee Powell said about hosting and winning the conference tournament. “I know how fun the Big Ten Tournament is all by itself, so being able to host it with our own home crowd and we get to sleep in our own beds, it’s just pretty nice, no time change or anything like that so it’s exciting.”

Illinois opens up play in the tournament Wednesday night at 7 p.m. taking on No. 5 Wisconsin. The Badgers took two out of three games against the Illini in Madison earlier this season.