WCIA — Illinois has hired former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard as a senior football analyst, the school announced Tuesday.

The former Badger was a three-time All-American during his playing days at Wisconsin, before taking over as defensive coordinator under Paul Chryst. Leonhard held that role throughout his Wisconsin tenure, and assumed the head coaching job when Chryst was fired following a loss to Illinois in 2022.

Leonhard’s run at Wisconsin came to an end when the Badgers hired Luke Fickell from Cincinnati as its new head coach.

“Excited to keep bringing in new #famILLy and all of their experience to Illinois football,” Bielema tweeted. “Welcome Jim Leonhard and his family to #ILL.”