CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s often been said the fastest way to finding the court as a freshman in college basketball is by playing defense and rebounding. Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps have all gotten the message. The trio of freshmen are providing a big boost for Illinois as it gets set for a rematch game against Penn State Tuesday night. All three guys played a key role in the Illini’s comeback win over Rutgers Saturday, turning a six-point second half deficit into a 13-point lead in a 10-minute stretch where the Scarlet Knights didn’t score a point.

“I think our will and our effort to want to do it and I think defense is all about effort and wanting to do it so I think we all know that’s going to help us win,” Rodgers said.

The last time the Illini (17-7, 8-5 B1G) and Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9) faced off in Champaign back in December, Illinois got blown out in a 74-59 loss. Afterwards, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood called out his team in the postgame press conference for a lack of leadership. Roles were still being defined then for a team with eight newcomers but fast forward two months and the Illini are a different team, playing a completely different system both offensively and defensively.



“You’re only as strong as your weakest link and so you can’t put a weak link out there or the other four guys are negated as well and that’s the challenge with freshmen and it makes it really hard to play but this group is really bought into that,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about his three freshmen.

Illinois and Penn State tip-off at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.