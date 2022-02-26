WCIA — Illinois basketball got a gift on Saturday in its chase for a Big Ten championship.

With Michigan State upsetting No. 4 Purdue 68-65 at Breslin Center, the Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 B1G) now have five losses in the league, along with the Illini and Ohio State. After losing to the Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 B1G) on Thursday, Illinois’ chances to win a regular season title decreased. They needed help and the Spartans pulling the upset was just that.

#Illini Underwood says he's talked to the Big Ten about officiating and his displeasure with it since getting ejected: "I'll leave it between me and the office" — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 26, 2022

The key in it all for the Illini (19-8, 12-5 B1G) though is winning out. With three games remaining in the regular season, Illinois likely can’t afford another loss. That quest starts Sunday afternoon at Michigan in a rematch game from last month that the Illini won by 15 in Champaign.

“It’s not a time to hang your head, it’s time to move on and you can really kind of scrap what we saw in the last game,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about facing the Wolverines. “You know they’re playing a lot more zone, they’re pressing some. We’ve got to be dialed into all the little things and that’s what I’m stressing with our group. It’s about communication, it’s about talking talking, it’s about charges, it’s about setting great screens, it’s about playing harder. You handle the little things and a lot of other positive things will happen.”

#Illini Underwood says there is no timeline for RJ Melendez. Will meet with the doctor on Monday, which means he's out for Michigan after an appendectomy — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 26, 2022

Underwood said there is no timeline for RJ Melendez’s return after he had emergency appendectomy surgery this week, adding the freshman will see a doctor this week. Also, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is still in concussion protocol and will be out at Michigan as well after going down in last Saturday’s game at Michigan State.

Illinois and Michigan tip-off at 1 p.m. in game you can watch on WCIA 3.