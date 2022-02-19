EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — Despite a late run and 52 second half points from Michigan State (18-8,9-6), Illinois (19-7, 12-4) completed the season sweep of the Spartans and won at the Breslin Center 79-74. It’s first win at Michigan State since 2015.

Illinois Basketball Postgame Press Conference after beating Michigan St. https://t.co/5ejhzq1YJR — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) February 19, 2022

Senior Jacob Grandison put the team on his back through the first half, scoring all 15 of his points in the period from behind the three point line. The Illini had the game in hand at 34-22 and grew their advantage for much of the second half, getting it up to 16 points.

Junior Kofi Cockburn kept bullying the Spartans in the paint, going for 27 points and nine rebounds with seven makes from the free throw line. Trent Frazier had no points in the first, but came up in the clutch with a big three-pointer in the final minute to seal the game for the Illini. The guard ended with 12 points total.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili was waiting for Kofi Cockburn after the #Illini beat Michigan State 79-74 at Breslin pic.twitter.com/RFjr1TCu3l — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 19, 2022

Illinois now turns its attention to Ohio State for its one match-up with the Buckeyes all season. The game is Thursday at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.