CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has passed away.

His family said he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, Calif. He was 80 years old.

Butkus is regarded as one of the best linebackers to ever play the game of football, and he played his entire career for teams in the State of Illinois. A native of Chicago, Butkus was a star at Chicago Vocational School before playing for the Illini from 1962 to 1964. He was a two-time All-American, Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 1963, and Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner in the same year. He was one of the co-captains of the Illini team that won the 1964 Rose Bowl and the following season, he finished third in Heisman voting.

For his accomplishments, Butkus was inducted into the inaugural class of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 and in 2019, he was immortalized with a larger-than-life statue in front of the Illini Smith Center. His No. 50 is one of two retired by the football program, the other being Red Grange’s No. 77.

Butkus was drafted by his hometown Bears with the third-overall pick in 1965. During a nine-year career, he was invited to eight Pro Bowls and was a six time first-team All-Pro. He was recognized twice as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

His number was also retired by the Bears and ahead of the Bears’ and the NFL’s 100th anniversaries in 2019, he was honored as one of the greatest Bears and greatest football players to ever play. The Bears named him as the second-greatest Bear ever – behind only Walter Payton – and he was named to both the NFL’s 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.