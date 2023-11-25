CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois had clawed back from an 11-point deficit to retake the lead on Isaiah Williams to Pat Bryant trick play touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter, but special teams miscues led to 17 points off turnovers for the Wildcats and a 45-43 loss to end the Illini’s season.

“You’re just never going to win games like that. Never,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “Extremely frustrating. It sucks that the season comes down to that. Very frustrating. If there was one word, and I know I’m going to get that a lot, what’s the 2023 season? It’s just extremely frustrating on so many different levels.”

Postgame Press Conference: Northwestern https://t.co/T0YQEsIAh1 — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) November 26, 2023

The Illini came within a two-point conversion away from tying the game in the final minute, after an 80-yard touchdown pass to Casey Washington. Senior quarterback John Paddock was looking Washington’s way on the attempt, but the pass fell incomplete. There was brief celebration for a flag thrown on what looked like pass interference on Washington, but Paddock’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage negating any interference call.

Illinois ends the season 5-7 for the second time under Bielema, as the Illini once again fail to qualify for bowl games in back-to-back seasons. They have not been to the postseason in back-to-back seasons since 2010-11.