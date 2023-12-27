CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood has a good problem on his hands. An experienced, talented and deep roster doesn’t give freshmen like Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry many opportunities to play. It’s a product of being good, with the Illini ranked No. 11 in the country this week, off to a 9-2 start to the season. Being patient is something less and less players are willing to be this day and age with the transfer portal granting immediate eligibility but Underwood says he’s pleased with the progress of both Gibbs-Lawhorn and Hansberry.

“Defensively is where he’s made his biggest jumps,” Underwood said about Gibbs-Lawhorn. “He has days in practice we can’t guard him and when Terrence can’t guard you, you’re doing a lot of really good things so he continues to develop and I’ve been really pleased with him and his time is coming.”

Gibbs-Lawhorn has appeared in 10 of the team’s 11 games so far this season, averaging 3.4 points per game. He flashed in his collegiate debut, putting up 18 points against Eastern Illinois in the season opener. The Indiana native hasn’t been in double-digits since, only playing a combined nine minutes in the last four games, three of which were against high major opponents.

Hansberry is averaging 2.9 points and 11 minutes per game in his eight appearances. The four-star freshman forward has played double-digit minutes four times, including a season high 22 against Southern, when he scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. He also flashed in the season opener going for seven points and eight rebounds.



“They don’t play much but they go at us in practice,” Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “Amani, I think he leads practice in rebounds almost every day. Dre he goes at us, being the best player on the other team but those two they’re patient, they’re ready when their time comes.”

Illinois returns to the court Friday night hosting Fairleigh Dickinson at 8 p.m. at State Farm Center in a game on Big Ten Network.