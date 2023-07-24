WCIA — Illinois football has unveiled its long-awaited new uniforms that will debut for the 2023 season.

The most notable change is the reintroduction of a stripe to the jerseys, on the shoulders and down the pant leg of both the home and away outfit. The last wardrobe refresh in 2018 striped the uniform down to its basics, before Bret Bielema reintroduced a stripe to the helmet during his first season in 2021.

Since Bielema took over, the Illini have only worn blue jerseys at home and white on the road. The Illini did not introduce an orange jersey or ‘Grey Ghost’ alternate like they have in past sets. The jerseys will debut in Week 1 when the Illini host Toledo.