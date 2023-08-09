CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football strapped on full pads for the first time in training camp Wednesday morning, working out on the grass fields just south of the Smith Center for the sixth practice of the fall so far. It’s been a slow build to this point for the team and as the contact starts, as it’s beginning to feel more like football for the players.

“That’s kind of why we all play football, just go out there and have fun in full pads,” Illinois junior receiver Pat Bryant said. “Get a little contact going, get some heads banging, a little headache. Got that hot sun, a lot of people sweating, but that’s how football be.”

Illinois is now just 24 days away from its season opener against Toledo on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in what will be the official start of Year 3 for head coach Bret Bielema. The Illini got two more players added to preseason watch lists on Wednesday. Tailbacks Josh McCray and Reggie Love III are both on the Doak Walker Watch List, the annual award recognizes the best running back in college football.

McCray is coming off a frustrating year dealing with injuries, playing in only four games and taking a redshirt. The Alabama native had a breakout true freshman season rushing for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

Love III played in 13 games last season with one start, carrying the ball 72 times for 329 yards and two touchdowns in a backup role to Chase Brown, who was a Doak Walker finalist last season.