CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois football spring game is moving to Friday night due to forecasted wet weather Thursday. The game will now be an “open scrimmage” according to a release from the team, starting at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium. Due to the new date and time, it will no longer be broadcast on Big Ten Network. The event is free and open to the public, with all premium seating tickets valid on Friday.