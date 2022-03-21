CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tuesday marks the start of the spring football season for Illinois, as Bret Bielema’s squad returns to the practice field for Year Two there are new faces on the coaching staff and at some premium positions.

Transfer Tommy DeVito will come in to compete for the starting quarterback job, but for those returning there’s a feeling of rhythm having gone through this last season. This is the first season with new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., who knows each practice with the team will be invaluable.

“Anytime you’re starting over you’re starting a new language,” says Lunney Jr. “That’s the base challenge. The recurring them here is there’s no substitute for being on the field with them. And for being in the huddle and going through practices and evaluating practices. Thursday will be a little bit better than Tuesday and Saturday will hopefully be a little bit better than Thursday. That’s the mindset coming into it.”

Practices will run three times a week through the Spring Game on April 21. WCIA will have all the coverage starting Tuesday on-air and online.