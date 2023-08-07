CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football returned to the field Monday for the first morning practice of training camp, after the first three days were spent under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The Illini will play their first scrimmage on Friday, as the build-up to the season opener against Toledo on Sept. 2 continues.

The American Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll was released Monday with Illinois receiving seven votes. Coming off an 8-5 season, the best in 15 years, the Illini have raised expectations in head coach Bret Bielema’s third season in Champaign. Change is coming though for Bielema and his Illini, with the Big Ten announcing Friday its expanding once again. Washington and Oregon were officially added to the league, a little more than a year after USC and UCLA joined. All four west coast schools will be part of the conference starting next fall.

“Well I think it’s just part of the world we’re in right? Because of the little things you guys are recording me with and because of technology like, kids, it doesn’t phase them much anymore,” Bielema said. “I know our kids are excited, we briefly talked about it last night. Anything that brings a new opportunity to be somewhere they’ve never been gets those kids excited.”

Illinois has a new recruiting staffer with a familiar name. Houston Griffith, son of Illini all-time great Howard Griffith, is now on staff as a recruiting assistant. Griffith just finished his playing career at Notre Dame, where he set the Irish all-time record in career games played at 62. He finished his career with 94 tackles, including 71 over his last two seasons with the Fighting Irish from 2021-22.

“He expressed he wanted to get into coaching,” Bielema said on Monday. “I knew I had a personnel spot open and brought him into the fold, and he’s just been very impressive. A guy that walks with a lot of confidence. You just see the way he carries himself.”