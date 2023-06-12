WCIA — Illinois football is taking full advantage of the beginning of official visit season which got began at the start of June, as six prospects have committed to the Illini after a big weekend on campus.

All six have come in the 24 hours after the end of the official visit weekend. In-state wide receiver Tysean Griffin and lineman Eddie Tuerk headline the list. Griffin, the Morgan Park product, is the second Chicago Public School receiver in two years for the Illini after Malik Elzy in the Class of 2023. Tennessee wide receiver Carlos Orr is also on the offensive side of the ball.

Pennsylvania offensive tackle Zafir Stewart joins the list with other offers from Penn State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and others. Ohio defensive end Demtrius John also joins the Illini with multiple Power 5 offers.

Linebacker Easton Baker is only listed as a three-star by 247Sports, but the Illini faced stiff competition from Oklahoma to get his commitment. The Utah defender originally committed to BYU before reopening his process.

The Illini’s recruiting class is now ranked 43rd in the nation, according to 247Sports. That is also 11th in the Big Ten.