CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Under the lights makes training camp look a bit different this year, as the Illini beat the heat with an evening practice session to open up fall camp, and it’s not going to be their last.



Illinois head coach Bret Bielema pushed practice to the evenings to get used to night games this fall. The Illini have four out of their first six games at night and after more than a decade of coaching, Bielema says this training camp will be different than anything the Illini have seen before.

“This is my 15th year and I promise you guys that there are so many guys in that room that have been around me in different stages of my life,” Bielema said. “Guys you know who were former players, former coaches, guys that have been with me, guys that have been back and I’ve kind of shared with them the past two weeks that we’ve met that this is a camp that I promise you you’ve never seen before.”

With some changes coming to training camp, Bielema said he’s also accelerating the process with the ones because of several veteran players. But with returners come a question of who will step up into new roles in both offense and defense. After an 8-5 season last fall, Bielema doesn’t want the team paying attention to what’s being said outside of the team.

“There’s a lot of outside expectations,” said Bielema. “But I tell the guys that the expectation in this room is what matters and for me as a head coach I hope their expectations are even higher than mine.”

“I just can’t feed off of what we did last year because last year can’t help us with anything this year, you know,” Illinois junior defensive lineman Johnny Newton said. “We got new DBs, a new defensive coordinator, a new outside backers, we’re just focusing on executing that standard, executing what we did last year, being number one in every aspect of what we did.”

Illinois will look different on the sideline as well, with five out of 10 assistant coaches in new roles this season, including defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, who was promoted from within, after Ryan Walters left to become Purdue’s head coach.

Illinois was nearly at full health to start camp, minus sophomore Matthew Bailey, who is still not cleared from a lower leg injury from the spring. After a standout true freshman season last fall, Bailey didn’t practice during spring ball, seen with a walking boot on. He was on a scooter Thursday night, with his right foot still in a boot. The Moline native is projected to a be a starting safety for the Illini, with Bielema saying he has another check-up next week.

Other notable guys not involved in the first practice included junior college offensive lineman Dezmond Schuster and redshirt freshman outside linebacker Jared Badie, who is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, according to Bielema.

Illinois returns to practice Friday night for another workout under the lights at Memorial Stadium.