CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football players are once again asking for your help to raise money for rare diseases as they partner with Uplifting Athletes, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, to ‘Lift for Life’. The event has become an annual tradition for the Illini, who form teams and compete against one another, collecting donations for each rep they lift. Uplifting Athletes harnesses the power of sport to build community and invest in the lives of those impacted by rare disease.

“Just kind of the passion, the focus, the drive, the energy,” Illinois senior offensive lineman Isaiah Adams said. “I definitely want to have a good group. I’m a captain and I just want to pick guys that are going to bring juice.”



“It’s my first time drafting a team so I was kind of new to it,” Illinois sophomore linebacker Kenenna Odeluga said. “Everyone else’s looked like they had already researched for it and were already calling stuff out so I was a little behind the ball, but I think I have a really great team.”

To help the cause and donate, visit the Illinois football team page here: https://pledgeit.org/for/illinois-football-lift-for-life-2023