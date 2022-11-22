CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is on the board in the Class of 2024. Brandon Hansen became the first junior to commit to the Illini on Tuesday, announcing on social media his pledge to play for Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 290 pound offensive lineman is from Mundelein and is rated a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

“I am happy to announce that I have committed to the University of Illinois,” Hansen wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me. I would also like to thank my coaches and Trainer who helped me through this process. Also for the guidance they have given me, so that I can be in the place I am today. Thank you all for helping me make one of the biggest decisions of my life.”

Illinois was Hansen’s only Power 5 offer, picking the Orange and Blue ahead of Central Michigan and Toledo.