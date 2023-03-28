CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — New Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s contract is now formalized and ready for approval by the school’s Board of Trustees at its next regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. Henry is set to make $700,000 in 2023 after a promotion from defensive backs coach in December, replacing Ryan Walters who left to become head coach at Purdue. Henry’s deal is for two years taking him through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, it’s a big bump in pay, nearly doubling his salary, after making $357,500 last year. Terrance Jamison is also getting a significant raise after being named co-defensive coordinator in the offseason. The defensive line coach is set to earn $550,000 annually, up from $367,500 last season.

Four new Illini football coaches are also expected to have their contracts formally approved. Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen will make the most out of that group, with the former NFL coach set to make $550,000. Running backs coach Thad Ward’s contract will pay him $500,000 per year, with special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Robby Discher at $350,000 and defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus at $325,000. All four coaches receive two-year contracts that will end on Jan. 31, 2025.

Every other Illinois assistant coach is also set to receive a standard raise and extension, taking them through that same date. Offensive line coach Bart Miller and linebackers coach Andy Buh will both earn $500,000 in 2023, with receivers coach George McDonald at $577,500. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. received a one-year contract extension in November, keeping him in Champaign through 2025. He is set to make $800,000 in 2023.