CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema doesn’t plan on making any changes to his coaching staff but the veteran coach also knows anything can happen.

“I’m always going to anticipate change right?” Bielema said on Thursday during his year end press conference following his team’s 5-7 finish. “Sometimes it comes about naturally, sometimes you force it, right? And I don’t foresee anything at this given point but I know that even in the last 48 hours I’ve been contacted by people in regards to people on my staff so we do a good job here of I think proactively making these as good as we possibly can for the people that we want and at this point where we stand right now I feel good going forward but it’s inevitable right?

The Illini had to replace four assistant coaches after last season, with Charlie Bullen, Antonio Fenelus, Thad Ward and Robby Discher joining the staff. That was in addition to Aaron Henry’s promotion to defensive coordinator, after Ryan Walters left to become Purdue’s head coach.

Coaching staff changes are a big part of the offseason this time of year that provide plenty of shakeups to teams across the country. After his first season in Champaign, Bielema parted ways with offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, bringing in Barry Lunney Jr. for the position.

The transfer portal is also heating up, with another Illini announcing his intent to play elsewhere next season. Zach Barlev posted on Twitter Friday his intent to enter the portal when it officially opens on Monday. Barlev played in 25 games the past two seasons, playing primarily as a back-up offensive lineman.