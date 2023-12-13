CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema is a big fan of name, image and likeness. It helped him retain key players to this season’s roster like Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr., Isaiah Adams and Julian Pearl, who all weighed NFL Draft decisions this time last year. Those guys elected to return, in part due to NIL contracts that put money in their pocket. Now that those players are turning pro, it’s on to recruiting the next batch of impact players for Bielema and his staff, who are using the transfer market to immediately bolster their roster.

Yale transfer Clay Patterson and Auburn transfer Enyce Sledge are immediately eligible to play on the defensive line, to help fill the void of losing Newton and Randolph. Receiver Mario Sanders out of Iowa Central Community College and Daniel Brown, an edge rusher out of Hutchinson CC are two other transfers who are committed. It all comes in a time where NIL and the transfer portal go hand-in-hand.

“Whatever adjective you want to use, astounded, blown away, unbelievable, whatever it is, there are things going on that are just insane and I believe it will lead to something breaking,” Bielema said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be but for me, I’m a huge advocate for NIL. It allowed us the opportunity to keep guys that basically had a chance to leave and be drafted a year ago but because of the NIL opportunity they came back and those guys could gain anywhere between five to 25 million dollars.”

The Class of 2024 early signing period starts in one week, with the Illini currently holding the 43rd ranked class in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.