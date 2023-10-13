WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Illinois football has looked to get back on track each of the last two weeks and for a third-straight, the Illini need a win bad. As they take on Maryland, just 30 minutes up the road from Washington, D.C., in College Park.

Maryland is no place to try and turn a season around. The Terps have won by an average of 25 points per game this season with their one loss coming to number three Ohio State. Despite the loss to the Cornhuskers for the Illinois, one thing that got turned around for them was the mistakes. Just three penalties in that game last week. That’s something they’re hoping can lead them to more success.

“I wouldn’t say we’re really missing anything,” Illinois receiver Pat Bryant said. “We just need to all tie in, come together. Just work hard every week. I feel like we’re in a great position. Just mental errors, and just beating ourselves. I feel like there’s no team that actually beat us, we just beat ourselves a lot. All we got to do is look in the mirror, see what we need to do as a player, then just go out there and play.”



“Good competition, good competition for us,” Illinois linebacker Kenena Odeluga said. “Just another game where we can try to do the best we can to execute at the highest level and hopefully come out with the dub.”

One thing that Maryland loves to do is pass the football. Taulia Tagovailoa is top 20 in the country in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season. That’s something that could be hard to do, however, given the conditions. There are expected to be storms rolling through the DMV all through the day.

Illinois and Maryland kick-off at 2:30 p.m. CT in a nationally televised game on NBC, the Illini are two touchdown underdogs.