WCIA — Illinois football picked up two commitments in the Class of 2023 on Monday with Teremunn Lott and Nathan Guinn pledging to play for the Illini. Both players took official visits to campus over the weekend, with the team wasting no time closing down the recruitment with a commitment.

Lott is a 6-foot, 170-pound receiver out of West Palm Beach, Florida, ranked as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Illinois was his only Power 5 offer, picking the Illini over Akron, FIU, Bowling Green and others.

Guinn is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end out of Vero Beach, Florida, a three star prospect according to 247Sports. He picked Illinois ahead of offers from Eastern Illinois and Stetson.