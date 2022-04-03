CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Debuting its new powder blue uniform, Illinois baseball kept its bats hot in the series finale with Purdue, beating the Boilers 11-8.

Jack Crowder started on the mound for the Illini, going 4.1 innings and allowing five runs. On the offensive side, Illinois exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning off the bats of Branden Comia, Jacob Campbell, and Cam McDonald. Purdue added three runs in the top of the ninth before Ty Rybarczyk closed things down.

Illinois moves to 5-1 in the Big Ten, and has a midweek meeting with Illinois State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.