WCIA — Illinois (12-4, 3-2) fell four spots in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings on Monday to No. 14 following a week in which it beat Michigan State, but lost to unranked Maryland at home.

The Illini struggled with shooting underneath the rim, going just 13-for-32 in shots in the paint. Compare that to the Terps who made 60 percent of their shots in the paint. They kept going back to that well again and again, as Maryland took 66 percent of their shots beneath the rim or in the paint.

“How can you get a better shot than a layup? They’re layups. The easiest shot God created when he created the game of basketball was a layup, and or a dunk,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “A layup. And you have to learn at this level to make some contested ones sometimes. They’re layups. You’ve seen us play all year, we make them all the time. Today we didn’t.”

“I think it’s something that just kind of happens sometimes,” Marcus Domask said, who led the Illini with 26 points. “We haven’t had the chance to watch the game obviously yet, maybe we’ll see something in film. As of now, I think we just missed some good looks.”

Illinois has had a shorter bench without Terrence Shannon Jr., and even more so in the last two games as Underwood has opted for just a seven man rotation. That’s a lot of minutes for the starters, plus Justin Harmon and Dain Dainja off the bench, but the Illini don’t think fatigue had anything to do with their uninspired performance.

“Our coaches and staff do a great job of understanding kind of what goes into games and the effort we put into it. They really respect the time we need to get ready. I think this week and before the games they do a good job letting us get our bodies right. I don’t think fatigue was a thing. I think Maryland came out and just played a good game.”

Illinois heads on the road to Michigan (7-10, 2-4), who picked up their second conference win of the season on Monday. Tipoff is on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.