PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCIA) — Looking to avenge its loss in this round just a season ago, No. 4 Illinois (23-10) came out flat again at the NCAA Tournament and was never able to catch No. 5 Houston (31-5) as the Cougars punched their ticket to a third straight Sweet Sixteen 68-53.

Trent Frazier was the last #Illini to walk off the court after No. 5 Houston beats No. 4 Illinois 68-53, ending the Illini's season in the second round of the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons pic.twitter.com/ghnKs4WjY5 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 20, 2022

The second weekend is still elusive for the Illini, who were trying to reach the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2005.

Coleman Hawkins helped the Illini get started on the right foot, making a three-pointer to start the game. It was Illinois’s only lead of the game as the Cougars quickly took the lead back and extended it to as many as 12 in the first half. Hawkins did not make another shot in the game, and freshmen RJ Melendez and Luke Goode were needed to give Illinois a boost. Melendez had nine points, while Goode had six off the bench.

The Illini went on a hot streak to end the first half, culminating with Trent Frazier hitting a buzzer-beating three for his first points and to close the game to four points going into halftime.

TRENT FRAZIER AT THE BUZZER 🚨



The Illini cut it to 4 at the half!



We've got a game in Pittsburgh 🙌@IlliniMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/t8iOCYFh7U — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

Illinois was able to get things tied in the second half, thanks to a classic Kofi Cockburn performance. He had 19 points and eight rebounds, but was the only Illini in double figures. The Illini were never able to retake the lead, before Houston eventually put the game well away at the end.

Where Houston really separated themselves from the Illini was on the offensive glass. They had 15 offensive rebounds and 11 points off of those extra possessions.

Illinois finishes the 2021-2022 season 23-10, tied for its third most wins in a season since 2006.