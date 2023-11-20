CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball fell out of the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Illini went 2-1 last week with a loss to No. 4 Marquette, while beating Valparaiso and Southern. There was no change at the top with Kansas, Purdue, Arizona and the Golden Eagles holding down the first four spots.

Illinois freshman Amani Hansberry flashed in Sunday night’s win over the Jaguars, making 4-of-5 shots from the field for eight points, while grabbing seven rebounds in 22 minutes. The four-star recruit has showed his potential early on his career.

"I'm creating my role here"#Illini freshman Amani Hansberry was 4-of-5 scoring 8 points, 7 rebounds in 22 minutes, +19 in a win over Southern



"It's never really flashy, all he does is everything he's supposed to do and it's little things"



"He's playing beyond his years" pic.twitter.com/KLGkIPIWeE — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 20, 2023

“The game’s slowed down for me,” Hansberry said. “I get the ball in the middle, I’m not rushed, take my time looking for the reads, looking for my shot.”

“It’s never really flashy,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “All he does is everything he’s supposed to do and it’s little things. Rim running, putting your head under the rim every single time so Terrence Shannon can drive the ball. He connects us really quickly in offense, he’s an elite passer. He’s playing beyond his years.”

After playing three games in six days, Hansberry and the Illini only take the court twice in the next 13 days, starting with a Black Friday showdown against Western Illinois at 8 p.m.





