CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Less than a week after knocking them off on their home court, Illinois were beaten by No. 6 Purdue in Huff Hall 26-28, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 12-15.

Megan Cooney led the way with 18 kills, while Kennedy Collins and Raina Terry were close behind with 13. The Boilermakers were the third Top 10 team the Illini have faced in a row, after No. 5 Wisconsin beat them in four sets Sunday.

Illinois will now head to Wisconsin for their fourth Top 10 match-up in a row Saturday.