CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aaron Henry’s first year as Illinois defensive coordinator was a learning experience. The Illini secondary coach was promoted to coordinator following Ryan Walters’ departure after last season to become Purdue’s head coach. Keeping the standard as high as it was with three NFL Draft picks leaving the secondary, including No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon, was a tough job from the start. Illinois had the top scoring defense in the country only allowing 12.7 points per game last season. But the regression was more than expected, as the Illini struggled to stop opponents in several games, going from 1st overall to 92nd nationally this season, giving up an average of 29.4 points per game.

“I think some things you just have to learn by experience, right?” Henry said when reflecting on his first season leading the defense. “Ultimately the decisions that you make and how your side of the ball performs falls on you and you have to take more so of a bigger approach and not just worrying about your position.”

The Illini (5-7, 3-6 B1G) defense particularly struggled in late half situations, both before halftime and at the end of the game, a theme that cost them several opportunities to win games. Wisconsin scored 18 straight fourth quarter points to post a comeback win at Memorial Stadium. Northwestern, Toledo and Kansas all scored a touchdown in the final minute of the first half against the Illini, with Penn State kicking a field goal in that same time frame. Indiana scored in the final minute of the game as well to force overtime.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is probably situational football,” said Henry. “You can play really good football throughout the course of the game but those very particular situations can literally alter the game.”

Illinois gave up 30 or more points five times this season, four of those games resulting in a loss. Three times opponents scored 20 or less points against the Illini, with the Orange and Blue going 2-1 in those games. Turnover margin a big reason for the struggles, with the Illini -8 this season, only picking off seven passes all year compared to 24 a year ago. Last year Illinois was +15 in turnover margin, third in the country. Despite the inconsistencies, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema says he’s confident in Henry going forward.



“As a playcaller there are very few times where he will say they’re going to do this and it doesn’t happen but now we’ve got to get better at making sure we know how to defend and get our players to do it,” Bielema said. “We’ve been a team now all year long because of injuries kind of hodge podge guys together and tough for him in that regards but I think it’s a good indicator of what we can be.”

The transfer portal officially opens Monday and another Illini put his name in the mix to find a new school with Shawn Miller posting on Twitter he intends to transfer. The redshirt freshman wideout played in six games this season but did not record a catch, after sitting out last season with an injury.