WCIA — Illinois cross country coach Sarah Haveman is heading to Texas, leaving the Illini to take an assistant coaching position with the Longhorns. Haveman has been in Champaign-Urbana since 2017, working her way up from assistant to head coach. She’ll work with the women’s distance runners and cross country team at Texas, per a release from the school.

Illinois is not only losing its coach but also its best distance runner. Olivia Howell is in the transfer portal, per her Instagram page, after graduating from Illinois. Howell had one of the most decorated careers in recent memory, winning the NCAA Indoor Mile National title earlier this year posting a time of 4:34. The two-time Illinois Athlete of the Year also won three Big Ten Indoor Mile championships, along with the B1G 1500 Outdoor title in 2021.