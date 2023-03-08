CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is in Chicago feeling confident ahead of its opening game at the Big Ten tournament. The seventh-seeded Illini face No. 10 Penn State Thursday night at the United Center, with an emphasis on putting together a complete performance.

“We haven’t played a full 40-minute game against a good team all year,” Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “If we play the way we played in the second half a full 40 minutes, I don’t think anybody can beat us in the country.”

The Illini (20-11) are coming off a loss to No. 5 Purdue in the regular season finale on Sunday in a game they trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half. After tying the game with about two minutes remaining, the Boilermakers pulled away late. Getting his team ready from the tip has been an issue for head coach Brad Underwood, who has seen all ends of the spectrum with his squad this season.

“We gifted Purdue 11 points, it’s an 11-0 run and then the 16-minute mark we play pretty good,” Underwood said. “You take the first four minutes out of that, and then the last three, all of a sudden you’re right there and you play a good 20.”

Illinois and Penn State tip-off Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions (19-11) beat the Illini twice in the regular season by a combined 27 points, including a 15-point loss at home in December.