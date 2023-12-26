ST. LOUIS, MO. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is up to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. The Illini are coming off a blowout 24-point win over Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights series in St. Louis, in a game where Terrence Shannon Jr. dropped his second 30-point game of the season and Quincy Guerrier posted a career high 28. The holidays had plenty of cheer this year, unlike this time last season coming off a 22-point loss to the Tigers. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood praised his team’s connectivity on Friday night after the victory.

“There’s no other agendas, they all are mature enough to understand that winning helps all of them,” Underwood said. “Me, me, me, there’s none of that, it’s all about their approach. They have fun together, their connected, their like-personalities, there’s no knuckleheads. Everything you could think that you could want in a connected team, right now we have and that’s pretty cool.”

Illinois returned to campus Tuesday night after a weekend off where most of the players went home to be with their families. The Illini (9-2, 1-0 B1G) will start preparing for Friday night’s non-conference finale against Fairleigh Dickinson in an 8 p.m. tip-off on Big Ten Network.