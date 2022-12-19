WCIA — Even with a win over Alabama A&M that did not inspire confidence at points, Illinois is moving up in the AP Top 25 to No. 16.

They move beyond Indiana and Kentucky who lost during the week. Purdue stays at the top with UConn, Houston, and Kansas all falling in behind.

Illinois finished shooting 42 percent from the field against the Bulldogs, including a 1-for-10 start to the second half. Coleman Hawkins only took five shots on the night, his third-fewest in a game this season. But Brad Underwood is looking for Hawkins to put the ball up more, and is not worried about the cold stretch.

“I think one of the great advantages we have is Coleman at the five. And Coleman’s got to shoot the basketball when he’s open,” Underwood said. “It’s about getting guys in the right place. It’s a good thing we continued to guard even though their little guard hit a couple. We finally got back into our press when we did score and then we blow it open.”

Missouri did not pick up any votes despite heading into Braggin’ Rights at 10-1. Tipoff in St. Louis is 8 p.m. on Thursday.