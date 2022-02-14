CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football’s home game against Chattanooga has been moved up two days from Saturday, Sept. 24th to Thursday, Sept. 22nd, the school announced on Monday. This is the second weeknight game for the Illini, with the Big Ten opener at Indiana previously announced as a Friday night game on Sept. 2nd.

Our game against Chattanooga has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 22 under the lights at Memorial Stadium.



“I’m excited for our players to experience another primetime atmosphere at Memorial Stadium,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. “It’s a unique opportunity to bring a Thursday night game to our schedule. The energy that our fans and the Block I students will bring under the lights will make for a great college football environment.”

2022 Illinois Football Schedule