WCIA — Illinois center Aicha Ndour is getting a chance to represent her home country suiting up for the Senegal National team in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasketball tournament July 28-August 5 in Kigali, Rwanda. Ndour is one of 12 women on the team, she’s spent the summer in Senegal working out and preparing for the national team tryouts.

Ndour appeared in 23 games for the Illini last season as a junior, averaging 1.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.