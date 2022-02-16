PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WCIA) — The crowd is always hard to deal with at Jersey Mike’s Arena, and No. 12 Illinois (18-7, 11-4) could not block out the sixth man as they fell 70-59 to Rutgers (15-9, 10-5).

The Scarlet Knights led from start to finish as Ron Harper Jr. made up for his performace against the Illini in Champaign in December, going for a team-high 16 points and also eight rebounds. Geo Baker also helped make a difference, as he was out the last time these teams played. He contributed seven points and five assists.

Junior Kofi Cockburn had the first seven Illini points of the game, and finished with a game-high 20. The center added 10 rebounds for his 42nd career double-double, the most in Illinois history.

The Illini struggled from outside the three-point line in the first, not making its first until 35 seconds left in the first half. They finished the first 1-for-14 from three, and were only 26 percent from behind the arc for the game.

Illinois now falls into a tie with Purdue for first place in the Big Ten, as the Illini are back on the road for its next game at No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday. Tip-off is 11 a.m. on ESPN.