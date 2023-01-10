LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — For the first time in exactly six weeks, Illinois basketball has won back-to-back games, taking down Nebraska 76-50 at Pinnacle Bank Arena Tuesday night. It’s the first road win of the season for the Illini (11-5, 2-3 B1G), who led by as many as 20 points midway through the second half.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game high 25 points, posting a double-double with 11 rebounds. Five Illini were in double-digits, with Coleman Hawkins at 12, Jayden Epps with 11, while RJ Melendez and Matthew Mayer both added 10.

Illinois returns to the court Friday night hosting Big Ten leader Michigan State for an 8 p.m. game at State Farm Center.