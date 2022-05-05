CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball have been hitting the ground running this off season.

With only a small amount of returners left for the team, they are using this time to get one-on-one workouts.

For Baylor transfer, Dain Dainja, it’s a chance to get to continue to improve with his teammates. Dain had to sit last season. He was ineligible after playing three games at Baylor, but now the former top 100 recruit is preparing to take on a bigger role this upcoming season. The 6-foot 9 inch 270 pound forward says he’s excited to show Illini nation what he can do.

“I feel like I really can do everything for the team, you know,” Dain Dainja said. “Pass, score, rebound, give energy, be a leader. That’s one of the things I really want to improve on is just being a leader, being more vocal for the team.”

Kofi Cockburn is entering the NBA draft, so Dain does have the opportunity to step up as the big man down low. Dain said he learned a lot from guarding Kofi at practices. He said the little things, like footwork, he learned from Kofi has helped him improve his game.