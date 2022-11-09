CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially signed three players to its Class of 2023 on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Zacharie Perrin all inked with the Illini in the fourth straight Top 25 recruiting class nationally. 247Sports has the Class of 2023 ranked 17th in the country for the Illini.

“I think all three of these guys have the ability to step in and play immediately, that’s why we recruited them,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “They’re guys that have the perfect fit for the University of Illinois and the way we’re playing basketball right now.”

AMANI HANSBERRY

F, 6-8, 225

Silver Spring, Md.

Mount Saint Joseph H.S.

Notes on Hansberry: 4-star power forward … No. 1 player in state of Maryland … Ranked No. 42 by Top247, No. 63 by ESPN100, No. 72 by 247Sports Composite, No. 79 by On3 Consensus, No. 85 by On3, and No. 118 by Rivals150 … Attends Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Maryland, playing for coach Pat Clatchey … Averaged 20.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season … Named Player of the Year by Varsity Sports Network … Led Mount Saint Joseph to a 32-7 record, including the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship and Baltimore Catholic League (BCL) Tournament title … Named MVP of the BCL Tournament … Plays for Team Durant on the AAU circuit … Nike EYBL Peach Jam first-team selection by The Circuit after averaging 16.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists … Began his prep career at St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C.

DRAVYN GIBBS-LAWHORN

G, 6-1, 165

Lafayette, Ind.

Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Notes on Gibbs-Lawhorn: Goes by Dra … 4-star combo guard … Ranked No. 69 by 247Sports Composite, No. 70 by ESPN100, No. 76 by Rivals150, No. 80 by Top247, No. 84 by On3 Consensus, and No. 108 by On3 … Attends Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, playing for coach Kevin Boyle … Was a reserve last spring on a Montverde team loaded with Division I prospects that won the 2022 GEICO Nationals championship … Plays for Indy Heat Gym Rats on the AAU circuit … Averaged 18.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals in the Nike EYBL, shooting 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from three … Named MVP of the EYBL Indy session by The Circuit after averaging 21 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds … Previously attended Real Salt Lake Academy in Herriman, Utah … Sidelined as a sophomore following a foot injury … Began his prep career at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, Indiana … Averaged 21 points as a freshman at McCutcheon, scoring 35 in the sectional vs. Marion.

ZACHARIE PERRIN

F, 6-10, 220

Grandfontaine, France

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

Notes on Perrin: 3-star forward … Attends Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas … Helped lead France to a 6-1 record and fifth-place finish at the FIBA U18 European Championships from July 30-August 7 in Izmir, Turkey … Led France in scoring and rebounding at the U18 Euros, averaging 13.9 points and 9.1 boards while shooting 56% … MVP of the Adidas Next Generation qualifying tournament in Patras, Greece in April, averaging 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds … Called up to the Next Generation All-Star Team at the Euroleague Final Four in Belgrade, Serbia, in May, averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds … Played for the Antibes Sharks club in the French Pro B league last season … Named MVP after posting 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals … Emerged on the scene in 2021 after making the French U18 national team as a 16-year-old and competing in the European Championship.