CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Getting in its last couple practices before an over 8 hour flight to Spain, Illinois men’s basketball is ready to go international.

“Just a learning experience, seeing how our team gels together,” Illinois senior Terrence Shannon Jr. said about what he expects to get out of the trip. “It’ll be our first time competing against another team with each other and just seeing how we are, from the work we put in this summer and just putting it all together.”

The Illini will play three games in Spain over the course of 10 days, taking the court in Madrid first, before heading to Valencia then Barcelona. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says it’ll be good to see his team go up against another jersey.

“The biggest thing is learning a lot about ourselves while we’re over there, but it’s been a good summer,” Underwood said. “I’m excited for this trip. Not only the trip itself, but to see some different uniforms and kind of get a jump start and start putting pieces together.”

With Underwood saying every guy will get some minutes, while being coached by the assistants, it’s up in the air for Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask, who is taking it easy after tweaking his hamstring.

“We’re going to air on the side of caution,” Underwood added. “Hopefully that he gets the opportunity.”

But while Illinois is wanting to win some games and develop on the court, Underwood and the players say this trip is a good way to build team chemistry off the court. With six new faces suiting up in Orange and Blue for the first time, including Niccolo Moretti, who was a mid-season transfer last year, Illinois gets to see how they gel against other teams.

With an itinerary allowing the team to enjoy the beach, see an aquarium and try Spanish food.

“Just getting to know my teammates a little better off the court I would say,” Illinois sophomore guard Ty Rodgers said about his expectations for the trip. “But on the court I’m excited to get some film against some other players and just see how we’re going to look.”

“I can’t wait,” Illinois junior guard Luke Goode said about the trip. “I love food so I’m excited to see what they got over there.”

For other guys like Shannon Jr., trying new food isn’t a highlight.

“No, I’m pretty picky actually, so we’ll see.”

“How’s that going to go?”

“I don’t know. I don’t know.”