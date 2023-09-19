WCIA — The entire Illinois men’s basketball schedule is out for the 2023-24 season. The Big Ten Conference released its full schedule on Tuesday, with all teams playing a 20-game league schedule. Unlike the past several years, the Illini will only play one conference game before Christmas, with the B1G opener at Rutgers on Dec. 2.

Illinois will only play back-to-back road games one time, with a trip to Maryland and then Penn State in February. The Illini get consecutive home games on their schedule twice. Meanwhile, the Big Ten tournament in March is once again on the move, with Minneapolis playing host for the first time March 13-17.